The federal minimum wage of $7.25 has not changed in a decade, but starting January 1, the minimum wage increased in 21 states, while an additional four states will boost their baseline pay later in the year.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Yannet Lathrop (@YannetYannet), a researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project.
This segment aired on January 3, 2020.
