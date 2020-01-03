Trump Administration Puts Limits On Some Flavored Vaping Products04:24
January 03, 2020
Various vaping juices inside a Massachusetts vape shop. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
E-cigarette product manufacturers have 30 days to take fruit-, candy- and mint-flavored vaping cartridges off the market. The Trump administration announced a partial and temporary ban on the sales of those products on Thursday as part of an effort to stop kids from vaping.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to NPR's Allison Aubrey (@AubreyNPRFood) about the new policy.

This segment aired on January 3, 2020.

