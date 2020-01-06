Here & Now
Australian Ecologist Says To Expect 'Local Extinctions' Of Wildlife Due To Fires04:34Play
It's estimated that nearly half a billion animals have been killed in the fires in Australia since September. But the researcher who came up with that figure says that in reality, the situation could turn much worse as fires there continue to burn.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney.
This segment aired on January 6, 2020.
