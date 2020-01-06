Australian Ecologist Says To Expect 'Local Extinctions' Of Wildlife Due To Fires04:34
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
A koala named Paul recovers from his burns in the ICU on November 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia. Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating fires across New South Wales and Queensland. (Nathan Edwards/Getty Images)
A koala named Paul recovers from his burns in the ICU on November 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia. Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating fires across New South Wales and Queensland. (Nathan Edwards/Getty Images)

It's estimated that nearly half a billion animals have been killed in the fires in Australia since September. But the researcher who came up with that figure says that in reality, the situation could turn much worse as fires there continue to burn.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney.

This segment aired on January 6, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news