In Iowa, Sanders, Biden Take Strong Stances Against U.S. Killing Of Iran's Soleimani04:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 06, 2020
  • Clay Masters, Iowa Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for president at Tilford Elementary School in Vinton, Iowa on Jan. 4, 2020. (Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for president at Tilford Elementary School in Vinton, Iowa on Jan. 4, 2020. (Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio)

As the Iowa caucuses draw closer, many Democratic presidential candidates were stumping in the state over the weekend, including frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Both responded to President Trump's order to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and against the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) of Iowa Public Radio reports.

This segment aired on January 6, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news