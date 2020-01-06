Here & Now
In Iowa, Sanders, Biden Take Strong Stances Against U.S. Killing Of Iran's Soleimani
As the Iowa caucuses draw closer, many Democratic presidential candidates were stumping in the state over the weekend, including frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Both responded to President Trump's order to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and against the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) of Iowa Public Radio reports.
This segment aired on January 6, 2020.
