Iranians chanted "death to America" on Monday on the streets of the country's capital city Tehran, where a funeral was held for Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a U.S. strike on Friday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speak with Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz), the Republican representing Florida's 6th congressional district and a member of the House Armed Services Committee. He is a former Green Beret and served in Afghanistan.

Waltz says he would have found it "irresponsible to not take action" against Soleimani because of the general's actions in the region.