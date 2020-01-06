GOP Congressman: Would Have Been 'Irresponsible To Not Take Action' Against Soleimani05:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

Iranians chanted "death to America" on Monday on the streets of the country's capital city Tehran, where a funeral was held for Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a U.S. strike on Friday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speak with Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz), the Republican representing Florida's 6th congressional district and a member of the House Armed Services Committee. He is a former Green Beret and served in Afghanistan.

Waltz says he would have found it "irresponsible to not take action" against Soleimani because of the general's actions in the region.

This segment aired on January 6, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news