January 06, 2020
Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners on Monday, Iran's supreme leader prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The attack, ordered by President Trump, has drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) in Tehran.

This segment aired on January 6, 2020.

