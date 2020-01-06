Here & Now
Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners on Monday, Iran's supreme leader prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.
The attack, ordered by President Trump, has drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) in Tehran.
This segment aired on January 6, 2020.
