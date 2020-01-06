A Historical Look At Whether A Democrat Can Win By Playing To The Progressive Base11:00
January 06, 2020
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren take the stage at the beginning of the Democratic Presidential Debate in Detroit, Michigan. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
As Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren stay high in the polls, while touting plans that just a few years ago were outside the political mainstream, we look back at the history of the Democratic party and its presidential candidates.

Michael Kazin (@mkazin), professor of history at Georgetown University, talks to host Jeremy Hobson about the Democratic base.

This segment aired on January 6, 2020.

