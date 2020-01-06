Here & Now
How A Georgia Middle School Counselor's Past Work With Inmates Inspires Her Today09:35Play
School counselors are often on the front lines in helping young people manage feelings of stress and anxiety about all that's happening in the world around them.
One of the top counselors in the nation, Laura Ross, has advice on how to help children address tough situations as we settle into a new year.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Ross (@LRossSchCnslr), a counselor at Five Forks Middle School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the American School Counselor Association's 2020 Counselor of the Year.
This segment aired on January 6, 2020.
