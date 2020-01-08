The devastating wildfire season in Australia is highlighting how climate change is speeding up the spread of fires and how coal has had a part to play in this.

But just like in the U.S. — with a government downplaying the urgency of enacting climate change policies — the transition away from coal is a polarizing topic in Australia and there are no easy solutions.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ian Dunlop, a former international oil, gas and coal executive and former chair of the Australian Coal Association. He's now focused on advocating for urgent action on climate change as a senior member of the advisory board for the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, an independent think tank based in Melbourne.