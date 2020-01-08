Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Reforms Give Youth A 2nd Chance, But Some Say The City Is Soft On Crime05:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 08, 2020
  • Zari Tarazona, YR Media
TwitterfacebookEmail
In Philadelphia, a shift from arresting students for minor offenses to offering diversion programs is being looked at as a model for other cities. But the juvenile justice reforms are not without critics. (Richard Bouhet/AFP/Getty Images)
In Philadelphia, a shift from arresting students for minor offenses to offering diversion programs is being looked at as a model for other cities. But the juvenile justice reforms are not without critics. (Richard Bouhet/AFP/Getty Images)

In Philadelphia, a shift from arresting students for minor offenses to offering diversion programs is being looked at as a model for other cities. But the juvenile justice reforms are not without critics.

YR Media's Zari Tarazona (@SorryZari) reports.

This story was produced by Youth Radio's new network of journalists and artists, now called YR Media.

This segment aired on January 8, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news