Here & Now
Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Reforms Give Youth A 2nd Chance, But Some Say The City Is Soft On Crime05:49Play
In Philadelphia, a shift from arresting students for minor offenses to offering diversion programs is being looked at as a model for other cities. But the juvenile justice reforms are not without critics.
YR Media's Zari Tarazona (@SorryZari) reports.
This story was produced by Youth Radio's new network of journalists and artists, now called YR Media.
This segment aired on January 8, 2020.
