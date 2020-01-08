Here & Now
Ukrainian Plane Crashes Near Tehran, Killing All Aboard
A Ukrainian plane bound for Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off in Tehran, Iran, killing all aboard. It's still unclear what caused the Boeing 737 passenger jet to go down.
The crash happened hours after Iran launched a missile strike against U.S. interests in Iraq.
Host Jeremy Hobson talks to Seth Kaplan, Here & Now's transportation analyst, about what could have gone wrong and how Boeing is responding.
This segment aired on January 8, 2020.
