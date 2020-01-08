Retired General Says No Response Needed To Iran Attack05:42
January 08, 2020
Iran has retaliated to the U.S. drone strike that killed its top military commander last week. Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton describes the retaliation as something the Trump administration does not need to respond to militarily.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton, who supervised the training of Iraqi forces after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. He's now a senior adviser to the group VoteVets.

This segment aired on January 8, 2020.

