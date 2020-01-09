In southeast Australia, residents are again evacuating their homes ahead of extreme hot and dry weather that will escalate the fire danger in the coming days.

Doctors are warning that the current unprecedented fire season is having serious impacts on public health and are calling on the Australian government to take urgent action to address health risks.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Arnagretta Hunter (@cbr_heartdoc), a cardiologist in Canberra, Australia, and a member of the nonprofit Doctors for the Environment.