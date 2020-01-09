House To Vote On Proposal To Limit Trump's Military Actions Against Iran05:22
January 09, 2020
The House is set to vote Thursday on a proposal to limit President Trump's ability to take military action against Iran. The vote comes amid intensifying Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses these developments with Jane Harman, president and CEO at The Wilson Center, and a former Democratic congresswoman from California.

This segment aired on January 9, 2020.

