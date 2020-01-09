Joanne White has been anxiously watching the escalating crisis in Iran, wondering what it means for her son. She's the mother of Michael White, a navy veteran from Imperial Beach, California.

Michael was in Iran in July 2018 visiting a woman. He had been there before, but during this visit, he was arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of insulting the country's leader and posting a private photo online.

There are questions on whether the charges are politically motivated, and what happens next. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Michael White's mother, Joanne White.