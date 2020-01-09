New Questions Raised Over Iran Plane Crash That Killed All Aboard05:10
January 09, 2020
There are more questions about what caused a Ukranian passenger plane to crash near Tehran on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon there's evidence that a missile brought down the plane. And earlier Thursday, President Trump suggested the crash may have been the result of a mishap during hostilities.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam (@jackienortham).

This segment aired on January 9, 2020.

