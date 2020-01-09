Here & Now
New Questions Raised Over Iran Plane Crash That Killed All Aboard05:10Play
There are more questions about what caused a Ukranian passenger plane to crash near Tehran on Wednesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon there's evidence that a missile brought down the plane. And earlier Thursday, President Trump suggested the crash may have been the result of a mishap during hostilities.
Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam (@jackienortham).
This segment aired on January 9, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news