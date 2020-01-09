Here & Now
Tesla's stock price opened higher Thursday after hitting a milestone on Wednesday: The electric car maker is now worth more than General Motors' and Ford's stock combined.
The surprise third-quarter profits propelled Elon Musk's company to a record stock price, but traditional car manufacturers produce many more vehicles.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure.
This segment aired on January 9, 2020.
