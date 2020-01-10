Spinning TVs, Robot Cats And Ivanka Trump: Highlights From CES 202003:34
January 10, 2020
The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show wraps up Friday in Las Vegas. There was the usual fanfare and head-turning product debuts, including robot kittens.

But CES also made headlines this year because of a controversial decision to schedule a keynote address by Ivanka Trump. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Recode senior correspondent Peter Kafka (@pkafka).

This segment aired on January 10, 2020.

