January 10, 2020
Hanna Benn. (Mallory Talty)
Kyle Long (@DJKyleLong) is a DJ at WFYI in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he hosts the show Cultural Manifesto.

We talk to Long about his city's music history and new artists making waves.

Music From The Segment

Hanna Benn, "Unfasten"

Caroline Shaw, "From Rivers"

The Vanguards, "Somebody Please"

Sweet Poison Victim, "Tilapia"

Merging Traffic, "Eleanor Rigby / World Is A Ghetto"

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.

This segment aired on January 10, 2020.

