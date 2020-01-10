Here & Now
How Trump's National Security Team Factored Into The Soleimani Killing09:45Play
It has been one week since the U.S. strike that killed Iran's general Qassem Soleimani, and there are still a lot of questions about why the president authorized the strike and who is advising him through this crisis.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with John Hudson (@John_Hudson), national security reporter for the Washington Post.
This segment aired on January 10, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news