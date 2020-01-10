Memes of World War III are striking a nerve globally this week following the growing tension between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping back from their royal positions is causing a stir online with #Megxit trending.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at how the news of the week is playing out on social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.