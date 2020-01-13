Here & Now
Research Finds People Overestimate Immigrants' Use Of Public Assistance Across U.S., Europe05:40Play
New research from Harvard University looks at perceptions of immigrants and finds that across the U.S. and Europe, people generally overestimate the share of immigrants who are unemployed and on public assistance.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with senior editor at The Atlantic, Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), who has been looking at the research.
This segment aired on January 13, 2020.
