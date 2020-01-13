Here & Now
Pelosi Likely To Send Impeachment Articles This Week, Setting Up Senate Trial
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with her caucus Tuesday, after which she'll likely send articles of impeachment to the Senate. The anticipated impeachment trial has already been roundly condemned by President Trump.
NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) speaks to host Robin Young about the latest.
This segment aired on January 13, 2020.
