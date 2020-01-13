Last Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. State Department that he is opting out of the federal refugee resettlement program.

This makes Texas the first state to refuse new refugees ahead of the Jan. 21 deadline set by the Trump administration to opt into the federal program.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talked with Julian Aguilar (@nachoaguilar) of The Texas Tribune about what this decision means for the Lone Star State.