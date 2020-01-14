Here & Now
New Russian Gravesite Proves 'Amazon Women' Were Very Much Real09:44Play
For centuries, scholars assumed that Greek myths about fierce warrior women they called "Amazons" were just that — myths.
But new archaeology confirms what modern historians like Adrienne Mayor from Stanford University had begun to suspect: Amazons were very much real, and they were actually Scythian nomads.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Mayor (@amayor) for more on this new discovery.
This segment aired on January 14, 2020.
