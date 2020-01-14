Here & Now
On Tuesday, France, Britain and Germany triggered the dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal because of Iran's repeated violations of the agreement. The dispute could eventually usher in new United Nations sanctions on Iran.
The Trump administration imposed the latest round of sanctions on Iran following attacks on the U.S. troops in Iraq last week.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.
This segment aired on January 14, 2020.
