European leaders are triggering a dispute mechanism over Iran's failure to live up to terms of nuclear deal. President Trump had already pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 agreement.

Iran suspended all limits on its production of enriched uranium required by the deal after the American drone strike that killed Iran's top military commander this month.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) with Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies program.