Self-Described 'Kid Reporter' Follows Presidential Candidates On The Campaign Trail03:31
January 14, 2020
  • Noah Glick, KUNR
There's a face that may stand out in the political reporter pool this election season. Twelve-year-old Phoenix Legg has been on the road covering the candidates, campaign rallies and town hall meetings. KUNR's Noah Glick (@imnoahglick) reports.

This story was produced for the Mountain West News Bureau.

This segment aired on January 14, 2020.

