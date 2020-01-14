Here & Now
Self-Described 'Kid Reporter' Follows Presidential Candidates On The Campaign Trail03:31Play
There's a face that may stand out in the political reporter pool this election season. Twelve-year-old Phoenix Legg has been on the road covering the candidates, campaign rallies and town hall meetings. KUNR's Noah Glick (@imnoahglick) reports.
This story was produced for the Mountain West News Bureau.
This segment aired on January 14, 2020.
