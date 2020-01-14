Thousands are still sleeping outside, afraid to return to their homes, after a series of earthquakes rattled Puerto Rico. A group of more than three dozen Democrats signed a letter Monday demanding that the White House release billions in aid to Puerto Rico that was intended for hurricane recovery.

Years of storms and quakes have damaged much of the island while the local government has struggled to assist in recovery.

NPR Code Switch reporter Adrian Florido (@adrianflorido) speaks to host Tonya Mosley on the latest from the island.