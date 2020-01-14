Here & Now
Finding Secular Spirituality Through Literature10:41Play
This week, we've been exploring secular spirituality, defined as being concerned with the human spirit or soul as opposed to material things.
Unless, of course, those things are books. People often turn to them to answer life's big questions: How can I be a better person? How can I find joy? How can I process grief?
Host Robin Young talks to editor and author William Schwalbe (@WillSch) about his favorite secular spiritual choices.
Schwalbe’s Recommendations
- "The Importance of Living" by Lin Yutang, 1937
- "Stuart Little" by E.B. White, 1945
- "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio, 2012
- "A Better Man" by Louise Penny, 2019
- "Gift from the Sea" by Anne Morrow Lindbergh, 1955
- "Bartleby, The Scrivener A Story of Wall-Street" by Herman Melville, 1853
Books By Schwalbe
Host Robin Young's Recommendation
- "The Book: On the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are" by Alan Watts, 1989
More from the show: HuffPost's "26 Books Every ‘Spiritual But Not Religious’ Seeker Should Read"
This segment aired on January 14, 2020.
Related:
Robin Young Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news