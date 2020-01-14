This week, we've been exploring secular spirituality, defined as being concerned with the human spirit or soul as opposed to material things.

Unless, of course, those things are books. People often turn to them to answer life's big questions: How can I be a better person? How can I find joy? How can I process grief?

Host Robin Young talks to editor and author William Schwalbe (@WillSch) about his favorite secular spiritual choices.

Schwalbe’s Recommendations

Books By Schwalbe

Host Robin Young's Recommendation

"The Book: On the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are" by Alan Watts, 1989

