Finding Secular Spirituality Through Literature10:41
January 14, 2020
(Jessica Ruscello/Unsplash)
This week, we've been exploring secular spirituality, defined as being concerned with the human spirit or soul as opposed to material things.

Unless, of course, those things are books. People often turn to them to answer life's big questions: How can I be a better person? How can I find joy? How can I process grief?

Host Robin Young talks to editor and author William Schwalbe (@WillSch) about his favorite secular spiritual choices.

Schwalbe’s Recommendations

Books By Schwalbe

Host Robin Young's Recommendation

More from the show: HuffPost's "26 Books Every ‘Spiritual But Not Religious’ Seeker Should Read"

This segment aired on January 14, 2020.

