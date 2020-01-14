What if we thought about swing voters not as Democratic to Republican transplants but as voters who stick with one party — or don't vote at all?

Ibram Kendi argues in The Atlantic that we should look at young voters, voters of color and especially young voters of color as "the other swing voters" who could make or break a candidate's fortune, but are rarely central to the political conversation.

Ibram Kendi (@DrIbram) is the director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center (@AntiracismCtr) at American University and author of "How To Be an Antiracist."