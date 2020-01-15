Here & Now
Boeing 737 Max Crash Victim's Family Responds To Internal Emails05:52Play
Newly released internal emails from Boeing show workers mocked the Federal Aviation Administration and ridiculed the 737 Max's safety. That plane has been grounded since it was involved in two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Nadia Milleron and Michael Stumo, whose daughter was among those killed in the Ethiopian airlines crash.
This segment aired on January 15, 2020.
