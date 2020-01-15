Here & Now
Democrats Debate Electability In Des Moines, Iowa05:32Play
As the House prepares to send impeachment articles to the Senate, Democratic presidential candidates talked foreign policy, electability, climate change and more in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday night.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) about the latest Democratic presidential debate.
This segment aired on January 15, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news