January 15, 2020
On Wednesday, the House is expected to approve the articles of impeachment against President Trump, triggering a procession of pomp and circumstance that begins with Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally delivering those articles to the Republican-controlled Senate.

That will officially begin what will be only the third Senate impeachment trial of a president in U.S. history. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell).

This segment aired on January 15, 2020.

