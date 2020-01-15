'Making Our Way Home' Illustrates History Of African American Great Migration11:04
January 15, 2020
"Making Our Way Home" by Blair Imani (Allison Hagan/Here & Now)
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Blair Imani (@BlairImani), author of the new illustrated history book, "Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream."

With illustrations by Rachelle Baker, the book tells the story of the millions of African Americans moving north from southern states during the early 20th century.

"Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream," by Blair Imani. (Courtesy of Random House)
This segment aired on January 15, 2020.

