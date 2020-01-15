This week the House antitrust subcommittee continues its investigation into competition in digital markets with testimony from four executives who say tech giants like Google and Amazon aren't playing fair.

One of them will be Patrick Spence, chief executive officer of the digital speaker company Sonos.

Last week Sonos sued Google, alleging the company stole its intellectual property to develop its own smart speakers.

Their case is the latest front in a growing battle for oxygen in a business increasingly dominated by the likes of Apple, Amazon and Google.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Mark Bergen (@mhbergen), reporter for Bloomberg.