On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven House managers in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley finds out more about the role of these seven managers from NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell).
Correction: A previous web version said Pelosi named six House managers. In fact, she named seven managers. We regret the error.
This segment aired on January 15, 2020.
