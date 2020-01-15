Who The Impeachment Managers Are And What They'll Do05:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 15, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven House managers in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley finds out more about the role of these seven managers from NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell).

Correction: A previous web version said Pelosi named six House managers. In fact, she named seven managers. We regret the error. 

This segment aired on January 15, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news