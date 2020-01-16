Building A Drought Smart Home03:48
January 16, 2020
  • Paul Flahiv, Texas Public Radio
Droughts are becoming more frequent across the west and globally. A third of Texas is in a drought right now, during what should be one of its wettest seasons.

On the banks of the Llano River, 120 miles northwest of San Antonio, Texas, amongst the cactus and the mesquite trees sits a house that researchers hope will change the face of conversation.

Texas Public Radio's Paul Flahive (@paulflahive) reports.

This segment aired on January 16, 2020.

