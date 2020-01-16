$10.8 million.

That's how much people in Illinois spent on marijuana during the first five days of legal recreational pot sales in the state. It's one of the strongest spending showings in the country among states to legalize.

But the demand sent pot dispensaries into a bit of frenzy — causing some to shut their doors or limit purchases because they were running out of weed.

From member station WBEZ in Chicago, Mariah Woelfel (@MariahWoelfel) explains why the state couldn't deliver the goods after months of preparation.