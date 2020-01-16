Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has done a number of media interviews that call into question some of Trump's lines of defense during the impeachment inquiry. Parnas was involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

The president has maintained that he didn't know Parnas, but Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that "President Trump knew exactly what was going on, he was aware of all of my movements, I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Paul Sonne (@PaulSonne), national security reporter for the Washington Post.