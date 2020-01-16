Grammy-Nominated Nathalie Joachim Wants To 'Give Voice To The Beauty That Is Not Often Shown' In Haiti11:05
January 16, 2020
Nathalie Joachim (Photo by Josué Azor)
Haitian American flutist, vocalist and composer Nathalie Joachim's first featured solo album "Fanm d'Ayiti" has earned her a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album.

Joachim joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss how her album celebrates her Haitian heritage and some of the country's unrecognized female artists.

This segment aired on January 16, 2020.

