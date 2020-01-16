Here & Now
House impeachment managers formally present articles of impeachment to the Senate on Thursday, after which Chief Justice John Roberts will then swear in all 100 senators to do "impartial justice to the Constitution."
The solemn and ceremonial occasion proceeds after the Senate voted to approve the White House's trade deal with Mexico and Canada that replaces NAFTA.
NPR's Tim Mak (@timkmak) brings us the latest from Congress impeachment proceedings.
This segment aired on January 16, 2020.
