Baseball's sign-stealing scandal cost two World Series-winning managers their jobs this week.

The Houston Astros fired A.J. Hinch and the Boston Red Sox fired their manager, Alex Cora. Cora was Hinch's bench coach with the Astros.

Major League Baseball suspended Hinch for a year before Houston fired him. Boston fired Cora before he could even be punished.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.