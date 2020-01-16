It's not news that the online world can be isolating, or that it contributes to rage, depression and extremism. But technology and the web can also be used to foster empathy, community, understanding and even spirituality.

As part of our series on secular spirituality, we turn to the technology of kindness. Host Robin Young talks to Standford professor Jamil Zaki (@zakijam), whose article "The Technology of Kindness" appeared in Scientific American.

He's also authored a book on the subject, "The War For Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World," and teaches an undergraduate class titled "Becoming Kinder."