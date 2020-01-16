It's an important week for trade policy.

President Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He signed "Phase 1" of a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. And the Senate is expected to approve the revised trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure, about the trade deal.