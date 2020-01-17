Here & Now
The centerpiece of Andrew Yang's campaign for the Democratic nomination is what he calls the Freedom Dividend: a payment of $1,000 every month to every adult in America — no strings attached.
To show what it could yield, Yang selected a New Hampshire family to receive a Freedom Dividend during 2019.
Now that the experiment is over, New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) visited the family to find out what they did with the money.
This segment aired on January 17, 2020.
