Ahead of Tuesday's historic Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, we're getting more information about the president's legal team. That team will include Ken Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of President Clinton, and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who has represented Jeffrey Epstein.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade), former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. McQuade is a professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.