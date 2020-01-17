Here & Now
American troops were injured when Iran attacked two bases in Iraq last week, contrary to President Trump's claim that no American troops were hurt when Iran retaliated for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top military commander.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR international correspondent Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Baghdad.
This segment aired on January 17, 2020.
