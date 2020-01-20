DJ Sessions: 5 Artists To Know In 202009:54
January 20, 2020
Rachael & Vilray (Photo by Jonno Rattman)
From Tin Pan Alley to the hollows of West Virginia, KCRW DJ Chris Douridas (@chrisdouridas) brings us his picks for the year.

Music From The Segment

Jensen McRae, "White Boy"

Jordan Mackampa, "What Am I?"

Kyle Lux, "No Roof Access"

Rachael & Vilray, "Do Friends Fall In Love?"

Sierra Ferrell, "The Sea"

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.

This segment aired on January 20, 2020.

