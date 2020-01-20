Here & Now
DJ Sessions: 5 Artists To Know In 202009:54Play
From Tin Pan Alley to the hollows of West Virginia, KCRW DJ Chris Douridas (@chrisdouridas) brings us his picks for the year.
Music From The Segment
Jensen McRae, "White Boy"
Jordan Mackampa, "What Am I?"
Kyle Lux, "No Roof Access"
Rachael & Vilray, "Do Friends Fall In Love?"
Sierra Ferrell, "The Sea"
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on January 20, 2020.
