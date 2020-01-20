Here & Now
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly On State Medicaid Expansion, Lessons In Governing11:00Play
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (@govlaurakelly) and state legislators have reached a compromise to expand Medicaid for all in the state after years of Democrats and some Republicans pushing for the expansion.
Host Jeremy Hobson talks to her about that deal, the aftermath of crippling income tax cuts in the state and whether a Democrat could win a Senate seat in 2020.
This segment aired on January 20, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news